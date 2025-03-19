Blast from the past: Willie Toweel fights friend in ill-fated bout that haunts him for life
Today in SA sport history: March 19
19 March 2025 - 04:30
1956 — Willie Toweel fights friend Hubert Essakow in their ill-fated contest at the Johannesburg city hall. Toweel comes in heavier than his opponent after losing his South African featherweight title on the scales. Essakow, who has fought at lightweight recently, has reduced weight. It’s a tough bout but Toweel wins when he knocks out Essakow in the 11th round. Essakow loses consciousness and dies in hospital three days later. Toweel suffers a breakdown as a result, and is haunted by his friend’s death for the rest of his life...
