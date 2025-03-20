Teen sprint star Bayanda Walaza has embraced life as a professional athlete and the Spartan-like discipline that comes with it, but he admits it hasn’t quelled his desire for ice cream.
Disciplined sprinter Bayanda Walaza admits 'ice-cream is always calling me'
Another race, another sprint record for barnstorming Bayanda Walaza
“My family lives in Johannesburg, but my mom understood the situation that, ‘my boy loves sports and I cannot be angry [with] him not being home’ — because look at what I'm doing now.
“She’s seeing that now,” the 19-year-old said after his 200m victory at the Athletics South Africa grand prix meet at the University of Johannesburg.
“She’s like ‘OK, it was good to let him go because if he was with me’ — I’m one person [who likes] to eat.”
Asked if he still enjoyed ice cream — he admitted on his return he was eating it every day in the early days of the Paris Olympics before getting into the squad — the 100m and 200m under-20 world champion admitted his desire for the dessert was as strong as ever.
“I’m structuring [limiting] it good, but I cannot run away from it. It’s always calling me, ‘come eat’.”
