This score outpaces other major teams, with Orlando Pirates scoring 83.2, Kaizer Chiefs at 82.6 and the Proteas 79.9.
“This high brand strength score reflects the Springboks’ robust reputation, consistent performance and underlines the strong emotional connection they have forged with fans.”
This connection directly affects the team’s ability to support brands that partner with them, amplifying the value of these commercial relationships. In South Africa the Springboks are not just a team, they are a national symbol of unity.
“Sport remains one of the most potent forces for South African unification. Few symbols resonate as strongly across racial, cultural, and social divides as the Springboks.”
According to Brand Finance data, 56% of South African sports fans rate the Springboks as their favourite team, far surpassing other sports teams, including the Proteas at 48%, and leading football clubs like Orlando Pirates with 21% and Kaizer Chiefs with 25%.
Schmitz highlighted that nearly three-quarters of Springbok supporters have been loyal fans for over five years, which not only underscores a strong and enduring following but also signals significant growth potential for the team’s brand.
Springboks ranked as South Africa’s top sports brand, valued at R2.2bn
The Springboks' brand has soared to new heights. According to a recent report by Brand Finance, the Springboks have now been ranked as South Africa’s top sports brand, valued at an impressive R2.2bn.
MD of Brand Finance Africa, Oliver Schmitz, celebrated this milestone, noting that the Springboks’ remarkable performance on the field has translated into immense commercial and cultural clout off it.
“For the first time, the Springboks have secured a place in the Brand Finance South Africa 100 2025 ranking, entering the list with a brand value of R2.2bn and positioned at 50th,” Schmitz said.
Schmitz emphasised the Springbok brand stands ahead of other South African sports teams, ranking as the strongest team across all sports in the country.
“The Springbok brand valuation is supported by the new Brand Finance South Africa Sports Report that ranks the Springboks as the strongest South African sports team in any sporting code, boasting a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.9 out of 100,” he said.
“Such dynamics present considerable growth potential, indicating that the Springbok brand is poised to expand its influence further in the coming years.”
He also pointed to the huge untapped commercial potential of the Springbok brand.
“The Springbok brand’s entry into the top 100 is significant in the context of the Rainbow Consortium, backed by the owners of the Bulls, Stormers, and Sharks, recently proposing an alternative deal to the Ackerley Sports Group's offer of $75m (R1.36bn) for a 20% stake, which failed last year.”
The Rainbow Consortium’s proposal to manage and commercialise the Springbok brand further highlights the potential economic upside if the brand’s commercial rights were fully leveraged.
“The Springboks’ exceptional brand strength, underpinned by widespread fan support and untapped commercial potential, positions them to lead South African sport into a new era of economic and cultural influence.”
