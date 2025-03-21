Sport

ΙΟC's new president Coventry wants sit-down with Trump on LA 2028 Games

21 March 2025 - 07:30 By Karolos Grohmann
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kirsty Coventry delivers a speech after being elected as the new IOC President on Day Two of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Costa Navarino, Greece.
Kirsty Coventry delivers a speech after being elected as the new IOC President on Day Two of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Costa Navarino, Greece.
Image: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee's newly-elected President Kirsty Coventry wants to sit down with US President Donald Trump to make sure the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are successful, she said on Thursday.

“President Trump is a huge supporter of sport. There's never been a sitting president that has attended the Super Bowl,” Coventry told Reuters in an interview after her election victory on Thursday.

“He was the president at the time when LA was awarded the Games (in 2017). I truly believe that he wants the LA 28 Games to be a huge success.”

Coventry, who is Zimbabwe's sports minister, as well as Africa's most decorated Olympian, said both the IOC and the US wanted successful Olympics in three years' time.

The LA Games present a major commercial opportunity, with the IOC seeking to create new sources of revenues, and the American market presenting new opportunities with the first summer Olympics in the US in more than 30 years.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has announced a number of executive orders that focus on stricter border entry requirements, tighter visa vetting procedures and a crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the US.

Several IOC members on Thursday who said they had long waits for US visas expressed concerns over entry regulations for athletes travelling to the LA 2028 Olympics, asking US Games organisers for clarifications, given Trump's hardline border policies.

“It will take sitting down and having a good conversation with him,” she told Reuters, adding that she believed “sharing with him our values and where we want to be, how we want LA to be successful and being very clear on the different priorities (within the IOC).”

Trump has banned transgender athletes from competing in sports in schools in the US, which civil society groups say infringes on the rights of trans people.

Trump has said he would not allow transgender athletes to compete at the LA Games, but the IOC currently allows transgender athletes to take part in the Olympics.

Trump's executive order also instructed the state department to pressure the IOC to change its policy, which allows trans athletes to compete under general guidance preventing any athlete from gaining an unfair advantage.

Disciplined sprinter Bayanda Walaza admits 'ice-cream is always calling me'

Teen sprint star Bayanda Walaza has embraced life as a professional athlete and the discipline that comes with it, but that hasn’t quelled his love ...
Sport
1 day ago

The IOC in 2021 urged each of its federations to draw up their own gender participation rules, so there is no-one universal rule for sport.

Coventry said the federations would need to resolve the matter.

“What we need to do ... is bring the international federations together and the IOC, and try to take a joint decision on how we will protect the female category,” Coventry said.

When asked if clear guidance would be issued before next year's Milano-Cortina winter Games to avoid a dispute similar to the one that overshadowed the Paris 2024 Olympics over the participation of two female boxers, she said it was something that needed to be looked at.

“I need to have the next few days to see how things line up. But when we look at it and sit down we will come up with a timeline,” Coventry said.

She takes over from outgoing president Thomas Bach on June 24.

READ MORE

Nkoana takes on Kenyan star Omanyala as Walaza focuses on 200m

Bradley Nkoana’s training partner from North West University in Potchefstroom, Viwe Jingqi, will line up in the women’s 100m.
Sport
2 days ago

Bayanda Walaza joins sub-10 squad with scorching run at Pilditch

South Africa’s sprinting wunderkind Bayanda Walaza became the ninth South African to dip under 10 seconds in the 100m when he won the Gauteng North ...
Sport
5 days ago

New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria

Karabo Letebele, who matriculated from Grey College in Bloem last year, was not surprised by his 10.19sec PB
Sport
1 week ago

'Forgotten' sprinter Benji Richardson looks to bounce back in style in 2025

Benjamin Richardson feels he’s been forgotten since getting injured at the Paris Olympics ahead of the 4x100m relay where South Africa won a ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another race, another sprint record for barnstorming Bayanda Walaza Sport
  2. Disciplined sprinter Bayanda Walaza admits 'ice-cream is always calling me' Sport
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  4. New date set for postponed Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture between Sundowns ... Soccer
  5. ‘Mazolman’ confirms bid to buy Royal AM flopped Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson