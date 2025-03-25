Blast from the past: Mwelase bobs and weaves his way to Commonwealth gold
Today in SA sport history: March 25
25 March 2025 - 04:30
1889 — Left-arm medium pacer Gobo Ashley takes seven wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 292 in the second and final Test at Newlands. English opener Bobby Abel, who made 120, became the first batsman to score a century in South Africa...
