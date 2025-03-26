Sport

Flyweight boxers set to slug it out on Friday night at Arena Holdings HQ

NBC development programme in Parktown will feature debutants and pros

27 March 2025 - 15:35
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former ABU champ Abbey Mnisi proudly poses with his award as 2023 matchmaker of the year.
Former ABU champ Abbey Mnisi proudly poses with his award as 2023 matchmaker of the year.
Image: Supplied

The National Boxing Championship (NBC) development programme kicks off at 7pm on Friday evening, at the headquarters of Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Arena Holdings — owners of TimesLIVE, Sowetan, Sunday Times and other titles, and also an events division — has partnered with the NBC in this ground-breaking project and will stream the event via its Viva Nation TV platform.

The tournament will be staged by promoter Anney Xala under the NBC banner.

Matchmaker Abbey Mnisi said the tournament coincides with the launch of the programme, which will see 14 flyweight boxers in action in seven bouts.

Mnisi said the tournament comprises four six-round bouts and three four-round bouts, and features debutants and fighters who have fought at least 10 professional fights.

SA boxing fraternity welcomes rescue of sport’s Olympic future

Development the ‘most beautiful opportunity’, says Boxing SA acting CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.
Sport
3 days ago

Arena Holdings coastal chief commercial officer Bongani Siqoko said sports and events marketing company Sail is on board to source sponsors.

The NBC programme features boxers from Gauteng, the Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal. A DJ will entertain the crowd between bouts and Arena record label Gallo will supply an artist who will perform before the last bout of the night.

Friday night’s event is similar to Boxing SA’s Baby Champs, which involved all weight divisions and gave opportunities to unknown boxers, trainers, managers and promoters and enabled them to make a living while helping unearth talent.

Many boxers — such as Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu, Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi and Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo — came through that project and became household names.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Two George Foremans, two careers, one devastating puncher

The modern crop of heavyweights can thank their lucky stars they never had to face his punching power
Sport
4 days ago

George Foreman, heavyweight champ and purveyor of grills, dies at 76

American George Foreman, one of the great second acts in sports, who reclaimed the heavyweight boxing title at age 45 and became a celebrated product ...
Sport
5 days ago

Malajika’s team prepares third title bout for the champ

Big fights are coming thick and fast for Golden Gloves, with ‘Magic Man’ one of boxing’s hottest commodities
Sport
2 weeks ago

Cafu throws gauntlet at two-weight IBO world title holder Malajika

‘Malajika is a good boxer and I am not taking anything away from him, but he won't beat me’
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesotho confirm query sent to Fifa over Bafana suspension bungle Soccer
  2. Bafana may have averted World Cup disaster over Teboho Mokoena suspension bungle Soccer
  3. Bafana likely to lose points for suspension bungle: Fifa rules expert Soccer
  4. Brazil captain Marquinhos apologises after Argentina humiliation Soccer
  5. Angry Safa employees lash out over late wages Soccer

Latest Videos

Malaika - Destiny
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight