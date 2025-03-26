Flyweight boxers set to slug it out on Friday night at Arena Holdings HQ

The National Boxing Championship (NBC) development programme kicks off at 7pm on Friday evening, at the headquarters of Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Arena Holdings — owners of TimesLIVE, Sowetan, Sunday Times and other titles, and also an events division — has partnered with the NBC in this ground-breaking project and will stream the event via its Viva Nation TV platform.
The tournament will be staged by promoter Anney Xala under the NBC banner.
Matchmaker Abbey Mnisi said the tournament coincides with the launch of the programme, which will see 14 flyweight boxers in action in seven bouts.
Mnisi said the tournament comprises four six-round bouts and three four-round bouts, and features debutants and fighters who have fought at least 10 professional fights.
SA boxing fraternity welcomes rescue of sport’s Olympic future
Arena Holdings coastal chief commercial officer Bongani Siqoko said sports and events marketing company Sail is on board to source sponsors.
The NBC programme features boxers from Gauteng, the Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal. A DJ will entertain the crowd between bouts and Arena record label Gallo will supply an artist who will perform before the last bout of the night.
Friday night’s event is similar to Boxing SA’s Baby Champs, which involved all weight divisions and gave opportunities to unknown boxers, trainers, managers and promoters and enabled them to make a living while helping unearth talent.
Many boxers — such as Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu, Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi and Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo — came through that project and became household names.
