Blast from the past: Proteas get their ducks in a row but not in a good way
Today in SA sport history: March 28
28 March 2025 - 04:30
1981 — Peter “Terror” Mathebula, South Africa’s first black boxing world champion, loses his WBA flyweight title in his first defence when he’s stopped by Santos Laciar of Argentina at Orlando Stadium. Two of the judges had the fight even at the time of the stoppage in the seventh round. Mathebula was only the third South African fighter to become world champion after Vic Toweel (1950) and Arnold Taylor (1973), both of them in the bantamweight division...
