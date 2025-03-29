“Winning the Spar Grand Prix has been a dream and a goal I’ve had for many years,” said Xaba.
“To win it twice is a career highlight for sure. To be referred to as a defending champion is surreal. For South African women, this opens the path again for us to fight to keep winning this series because we are more than capable of doing so.
“I thank Spar for taking care of women athletes through this series, not only financially but to be able to compete in a women only race series is terrific for us
Xaba, who started the year by winning the 10,000m at the AGN Track and Field Championships in 31:56, said she hopes to remain injury free this season.
“This year I aim to remain injury free and have a healthy season. I look forward to running the Spar Grand Prix series again and fighting for that top spot.”
The other races are in Durban (June 22), Tshwane (August 2), Gqeberha (September 27) and Johannesburg (October 5).
Xaba, Semenya headline first Spar 10km race in Cape Town on Sunday
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Glenrose Xaba will start the defence of her Spar Grand Prix title at the first instalment of the 10km series at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday in the company of her mentor Caster Semenya.
Xaba will be up against stiff competition from international athletes such as Diniya Abaraya, Selam Gebre and Tsihay Gebru of Ethiopia, Olga Firsova from Australia and Fridah Ndinda from Kenya.
There will be strong local opposition with Irvette van Zyl, Cacisile Sosibo, Phalula twins [Lebo and Lebogang], Tayla Kavanagh, Kesa Molotsane, Blandina Makatisi and Karabo Mailula expected to take part.
The other major drawcard is former 800m world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya who will also be taking part in the race as she focuses on the new distance.
In 2024, Xaba became the first South African runner to win the Grand Prix since it was opened to international athletes in 2019.
