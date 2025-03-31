Sport

Blast from the past: Hansie makes last trip to the crease as SA lose to Pakistan

Today in SA sport history: March 31

31 March 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1997 — Jacques Kallis scores 82 runs and Jonty Rhodes 57 as South Africa lose the second ODI against Australia at St George’s Park by seven wickets. The home side stumbled to 221/8 before Mark Waugh (115) and Steve Waugh (50 not out) steered the visitors to victory to square the seven-match series at 1-1...

