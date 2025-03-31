Sport

Kevin Lerena to be explosive for historic title defence on May 1

‘He’s a good boxer, with a European/Ukranian style, which suits me,’ says SA fighter of challenger Serhiy Radchenko

31 March 2025 - 16:06
David Isaacson Sports reporter
WBC bridgerweight holder Kevin Lerena. File photo
Image: Supplied/Kevin Lerena

Kevin Lerena, sporting a shiner, vowed to be “an explosive well-oiled machine” when he bids to become the first South African in history to successfully defend a WBC world title in Pretoria on May 1.

The holder of the WBC bridgerweight crown was speaking at a press conference at the Sunbet Arena to announce the first defence of his title against Ukrainian challenger Serhiy Radchenko.

Lerena smiled as he explained he wasn’t sure who had delivered the mark under his left eye.

“I sparred 16 rounds against four different partners on Saturday. I don’t know. It could have been the head gear,” he said.

But the 32-year-old said he was determined to be at his best come fight night.

Kevin Lerena: Teddy bear at home, lion in the ring

Kevin Lerena, set to fight Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko in May, says he’ll hang up his gloves — but not before he has another shot at the world ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I respect everyone,” he said of his opponent. “He’s a good boxer, has an amateur style, a European/Ukranian style, which suits me.

“I will seek, maraud and destroy. I will be an explosive, well-oiled machine,” said Lerena, who was crowned champion in the bridgerweight division, a fairly new class between heavyweight and cruiserweight.

He’s only the third South African to have held a coveted WBC belt, after Sugar Boy Malinga and Dingaan Thobela, who both held the super-middleweight version. Neither Malinga, who enjoyed two reigns as world champion, nor Thobela managed to defend their belt, losing all three defences in bouts abroad.

Lerena will be the first South African fighter to defend the WBC belt at home, but the second to fight for one in the country after Thobela’s successful challenge in 2000. 

Lerena, who had to turn down two fight offers from abroad since accepting this bout, said he had several options in the future which could involve fighting at heavyweight or returning to cruiserweight, where he held the IBO title.

Kevin Lerena is flanked by promoter Dewald Mostert, left and trainer Peter Smith.
Image: DAVID ISAACSON

The card is the debut promotional effort under the Legacy banner, which comprises businessman Dewald Mostert and boxing trainer Sean Smith, brother of Lerena’s coach Peter Smith.

The tournament, to be broadcast live on SuperSport, will also feature IBO welterweight champion Tulani Mbenge, who takes on Emmanuel Mungandjela of Namibia in a 10-round non-title bout, and cruiserweight contender Thabiso Mchunu, who will face Congolese Amador Kalonji over eight rounds.

The tournament will also have a pre-card starting about 11.30am and featuring fighters such as Ayabonga Sonjica and Akani Phuzi.

Mostert said they were selling about 6,500 tickets, adding the R45,000 sofa seats were already sold out.

Tickets — 10-seater tables are going for R35,000 with regular seat tickets selling for R400 and R800 — are available from Ticket Pro. 

