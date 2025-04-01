Sport

Blast from the past: Zandberg strikes world championship gold in Melbourne

Today in SA sport history: April 1

01 April 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1899 — Jimmy Sinclair takes 6/26 as South Africa bowl out England for 92 in the second and final Test at Newlands...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Versatile Brevis stakes another claim for Proteas recall Cricket
  2. MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates Soccer
  3. Local coach on Chiefs’ technical staff would make no difference, says Nabi Soccer
  4. Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters Soccer
  5. PSL left with serious headache after collapse of Royal AM sale Soccer

Latest Videos

US deports more alleged gang members to El Salvador | Reuters
Three of four missing US soldiers found dead in Lithuania | REUTERS