Swimming might make a splash when it comes to winning medals abroad for South Africa, but those running the sport locally crashed when it came to geography on Tuesday.
Swimming South Africa (SSA), in its presentation to parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture on Tuesday, beat its chest over the performances of swimmers at events, including the 2024 African championships in the city of Lusaka in the — wait for it — nation of Angola.
It was quickly pointed out to the SSA delegation, which included CEO Shaun Adriaanse, a former schoolteacher, that they were in the deep end when it came to geographical matters.
“That was in your presentation. Your presentation said Lusaka is in Angola,” said DA MP Liam Jacobs, adding Lusaka is the capital of Zambia while Angola’s capital is Luanda.
When he asked where it was held, SSA president Alan Fritz replied it was in Luanda, Angola.
“You didn’t send them to a country and a city that don’t exist,” quipped Jacobs.
Swimming has won 18 of SA’s 44 Olympic medals since returning to the Games at Barcelona 1992, ahead of athletics on 16.
Fritz told the parliamentary committee swimming won 60% to 70% of SA’s medals at all multi-coded sports events.
Swimming SA find themselves in the deep end when it comes to geography
National body fails test on whereabouts of Luanda in presentation to parliament
Image: Gallo Images/Anesh Debiky
