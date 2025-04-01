Sport

Swimming SA find themselves in the deep end when it comes to geography

National body fails test on whereabouts of Luanda in presentation to parliament

01 April 2025 - 14:19
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Swimming SA's CEO Shaun Adriaanse. File photo.
Swimming SA's CEO Shaun Adriaanse. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Anesh Debiky

Swimming might make a splash when it comes to winning medals abroad for South Africa, but those running the sport locally crashed when it came to geography on Tuesday.

Swimming South Africa (SSA), in its presentation to parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture on Tuesday, beat its chest over the performances of swimmers at events, including the 2024 African championships in the city of Lusaka in the — wait for it — nation of Angola.

It was quickly pointed out to the SSA delegation, which included CEO Shaun Adriaanse, a former schoolteacher, that they were in the deep end when it came to geographical matters.

“That was in your presentation. Your presentation said Lusaka is in Angola,” said DA MP Liam Jacobs, adding Lusaka is the capital of Zambia while Angola’s capital is Luanda.

When he asked where it was held, SSA president Alan Fritz replied it was in Luanda, Angola.

“You didn’t send them to a country and a city that don’t exist,” quipped Jacobs.

Swimming has won 18 of SA’s 44 Olympic medals since returning to the Games at Barcelona 1992, ahead of athletics on 16.

Fritz told the parliamentary committee swimming won 60% to 70% of SA’s medals at all multi-coded sports events.

READ MORE

Swimming will die if facilities keep decaying, sport’s boss warns MPs

Swimming, South Africa's most successful Olympic code since readmission, will die as a sport if facilities continue decaying, Swimming South Africa ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Blast from the past: Zandberg strikes world championship gold in Melbourne

Today in SA sport history: April 1
Sport
12 hours ago

Swimming SA takes new water polo body to court amid interference claims

‘There is one body recognised for all aquatic sports — including water polo — being SSA’
Sport
6 days ago

New local water polo body formed amid split with Swimming SA

New organisation ‘not a breakaway, but rather an empowered evolution of water polo in the country’.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Blast from the past: Heyns sets her first of 14 world records in Durban

Today in SA sport history: March 4
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Versatile Brevis stakes another claim for Proteas recall Cricket
  2. MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates Soccer
  3. Local coach on Chiefs’ technical staff would make no difference, says Nabi Soccer
  4. Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters Soccer
  5. Gayton McKenzie revamp for boxing sees increases for fighters, officials Sport

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes