Hadebe set to smash her way into history books in Mexico

World Boxing Council (WBC) silver-title contender Simangele “Smash” Hadebe has arrived in Mexico where she stands to make history if she can grab the belt from reigning title holder Gabriela “La Bonita” Sànchez Saaverda on Saturday (3am SA time).
South Africa is yet to produce a woman champion from the Mexico-based sanctioning body since women’s boxing was formally established in this country in 2007.
Hadebe, from KwaThema in Springs, Ekurhuleni, is rated No 15, while Saaverda is seven places above her. She earned recognition from the WBC ratings committee after winning the African Boxing Union (ABU) belt in February 2022 and defending it successfully six months later.
The ABU is affiliated with the WBC.
Hadebe, her trainer Khangelani Jack and manager Colleen McAusland flew to Mexico on Sunday.
“Everything is good, there is a gym in the hotel, which I asked for,” McAusland said.
“‘Smash’ had a good 5km run with Jack just to get the air in her lungs. She had a solid hour’s training on hand pads and going over the game plan with a bodysuit for weight cuts.
“She only needs to lose 500g to be within the weight limit [of 50.8kg] for the weigh-in.”
A former professional boxer from Mdantsane, East London, Jack will be in Hadebe’s corner for the third time.
“As a team, we did our best and we’re ready for anything the champion will bring. At the end of the fight, we will be crowned,” he said.
Hadebe said they have, “prepared well; we are positive the game plan we’ve got is looking good”.
“Not to underestimate our opponent, but we’ve done our work to come back victorious.”
Gayton McKenzie revamp for boxing sees increases for fighters, officials
If boxing records are anything to go by, Hadebe, who has stopped five of her 14 opponents within the distance against four losses and two draws, should dethrone the champion.
She last lost a fight in July 2019 in Russia and has chalked up eight straight wins. Sanchez, 30, has 11 wins, only one by a knockout, against six losses. She has won her past three fights.
Africa, and South Africa in particular, will be able to watch the fight live. Hadebe’s sponsor, Discover Sport, has bought the live stream link.
“Her sponsor paid a lot of money for that link. This is huge and it has never happened before, not for female fighters anyway,” McAusland said.
Discover Sport said the live stream link can be found by clicking on DiscoverSport.com, then clicking on “live”, then clicking on a poster of Hadebe's fight.
