Meta Platforms has signed a multiyear deal to become the first “official fan technology partner” of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), whose CEO was elected to the Facebook-parent's board in January.
Under the deal, Meta will provide UFC fans a deeper immersive experience through its services, with its text-based platform, Threads, becoming the league's official social media partner, UFC said in a statement on Wednesday.
Meta will have its branding featured in UFC's Octagon ring for pay-per-view and “Fight Night” events, along with numerous broadcast features and creative in-arena fan experiences.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has developed a relationship with UFC CEO Dana White in recent years as a mixed martial arts enthusiast and recreational fighter.
White, along with two others, was elected to Meta's board in January. The UFC CEO is also a friend of US President Donald Trump and had spoken in support of his candidacy at the Republican National Convention in July.
Reuters
Meta signs multiyear partnership with UFC
Image: REUTERS/Henry Romero
