“For me, I need to break the ice first. I had my first opportunity last year so I’m grateful that my club, Hollywood, invested the interest again this year to say they want to give me another chance to compete.
“So, first, the main goal is to finish and then second, just to run 3:10 or below that, I will be happy.”
The men’s race is expected to be competitive with defending champion Onalenna Khonhobe looking to win for the second time. Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, Givemore Mudzinganyana and Mokoka are all in the picture.
Mokoka says his focus is inward, rather looking around at the competition.
“I’m focusing on my own goals and my plans, what I want to achieve. Not thinking much about any person or any competition I’m going to face,” he said.
Stephen Mokoka sets sights on Two Oceans Ultra finish line
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Legendary long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka wants to redeem himself at the Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday in Cape Town after he failed to finish in 2024.
The highly anticipated 56km ultra-marathon starts on Newlands Main Road at 5.30am and finishes at the University of Cape Town rugby fields, with winners for males and females each taking home R250,000.
Mokoka, who was forced to withdraw with a few kilometres left in the 2024 race because of tired legs and dehydration, said he is not thinking about victory but to finish the race and run in under 3hr 10min.
“The plan is to finish because last year I didn’t finish. My quads [quadriceps muscles] could not take it any more, that’s the first part. The second part was my hydration was not appropriate because at some point there was hunger and dizziness.
‘Transition is beautiful’: far from the end of the road for Caster Semenya
“For me, I need to break the ice first. I had my first opportunity last year so I’m grateful that my club, Hollywood, invested the interest again this year to say they want to give me another chance to compete.
“So, first, the main goal is to finish and then second, just to run 3:10 or below that, I will be happy.”
The men’s race is expected to be competitive with defending champion Onalenna Khonhobe looking to win for the second time. Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, Givemore Mudzinganyana and Mokoka are all in the picture.
Mokoka says his focus is inward, rather looking around at the competition.
“I’m focusing on my own goals and my plans, what I want to achieve. Not thinking much about any person or any competition I’m going to face,” he said.
MPs roast Athletics SA bosses over deregistration and other blunders
“I’m in my own space trying to push as much as I can, trying to make sure I get all the drinks right, eat at the right time, hydrate at the right time, make sure I save the quads so I don’t lose the legs.”
In the women’s race, Gerda Steyn, who has won the race a record five times, is the favourite to win again this year.
She will be battling with her club mates Irvette van Zyl and Neheng Khatala.
MORE:
Semenya believes rising star Sekgodiso can do well at world champs
Serene solitude drives Prudence Sekgodiso's success
Gerda guns for Two Oceans crown No 6
Indoors 60m bronze is ‘not the thing’, says Simbine, eyeing more medals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos