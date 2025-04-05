Sport

Lesotho runner Khoarahlane Seutloali wins Two Oceans ultra marathon

05 April 2025 - 08:34 By SPORT STAFF
Seutloali Khoarahlane comes in second place during the 2017 Two Oceans ultra marathon.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Lesotho Olympian Khoarahlane Seutloali won the Totalsports Two Oceans ultra marathon in Cape Town on Saturday. 

The Hollywood athletics club runner took the lead only in the final couple of kilometres to win in 3hr 10min 46sec. 

South African Sboniso Sikhakhane was second in 3:11:17 and compatriot Lucky Mohale third in 3:11:26. 

