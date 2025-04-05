Sport

Six of the best for Two Oceans queen Gerda Steyn

05 April 2025 - 08:54 By SPORT STAFF
Gerda Steyn in action at the Bay To Bay road race in Cape Town in January, sporting the colours of her new Hollywood Athletics Club.
Image: SUPPLIED

Gerda Steyn won her sixth straight Two Oceans ultra marathon in Cape Town on Saturday, crossing the line in 3hr 29min 07sec. 

She may have missed the 3:26:54 best time she set last year, but her time on Saturday still made her the second-fastest female finisher. 

