Meanwhile Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile suffered a unanimous points decision loss to undefeated Sultan Zaurbek over 10 one-sided rounds in Kazakhstan on Saturday evening.
It was a battle of left-handed fighters on a bill dubbed the “Battle of Brave”. Ushered into battle by trainer Witbooi Lonki, Fuzile looked promising when the fight started but from round two allowed Zaurbek to push him backwards in an attempt to corner him and end it early.
Fuzile, from Duncan Village near East London, looked terrified by his opponent's relentless aggression. From then on Fuzile was in survival mode and never troubled his dance partner, whose confidence grew as the fight progressed.
Zaurbek's intentions in the last three rounds were to knock out Fuzile, as he had done to three of his previous 19 victims, but Fuzile managed to survive until the final bell.
Boxing manager slams 'dirty tricks' as Hadebe loses WBC title challenge bout
Sanchez elbowed and hit Smash behind her ears — McAusland
Award-winning boxing manager Colleen McAusland has accepted with reservation the defeat of her charge Smangele “Smash” Hadebe in her bid to dethrone reigning WBC silver flyweight champion Gabriella “Labonita” Sanchez in their championship fight on Saturday.
Hadebe lost a lopsided 10-round match against the Mexican champion by a unanimous points decision in Mexico.
The challenger was bidding to become the first female boxer from South Africa to win a boxing belt from the WBC, a Mexico-based sanctioning body, since female boxing was permitted here in 2007.
Fighting at home in front of some 10,000 fans, Sanchez reciprocated with a commanding performance which was confirmed by the scores from all Mexican judges. They scored the bout 100-89, 99-90 and 99-90.
Hadebe looked good in the first two rounds but Sanchez forced the pace, imposing her big physique and bullying her smaller opponent who was forced to deal with her avalanche of punches.
Hadebe's corner was manned by young trainer Khangelani Jack, who seemed overwhelmed by the occasion. It was Jack's first involvement in a high-profile fight of this stature since he started training fighters in 2013 after retiring as a professional boxer.
South Africans were able to watch the South African and ABU champ from Walkerville, Midvaal, live in action, thanks to Hadebe's sponsor, Discover Sport, who secured television rights for Africa.
McAusland, whose contribution to the sport was recognised by Boxing SA with the SA 2019 Manager of the Year award, respects the 30-year-old WBC champion.
However, she made it clear that Sanchez, who enjoyed home-ground advantage, was a “dirty fighter” who employed unethical or manipulative strategies, including rabbit punching Hadebe behind the ear.
“Smash has knobs on the back of her head and behind the ear,” she said. “She elbowed her. Smash did not feel her power; the ring mat was very soft, and it affected her legs.
“The game plan we worked on was not executed because Smash allowed herself to be bullied onto the ropes and stayed there and tried to fight on the back of the ropes.
“We did angles in our preparations and that was the game plan with this girl. You know, it is what it is but in all honesty, if you look on BoxRec.Com, Smash fought nine rounds in the last two years.”
The indefatigable McAusland, who looks out for every fighter in her gym in Kibler Park in terms of getting them action, says girls are not given opportunities to fight in South Africa, compared to their male counterparts, and that makes it impossible to build their careers to a point where they can compete internationally.
“Smash won the SA title in 2021 and she never defended it,” said McAusland. “Her ABU title, she defended once on ESPN. But the last tournament with Elias Tshabala, who still has not paid our money, that was one round.”
Hadebe stopped Jesse Mfinanga in less than a minute in June last year. That was Hadebe's last ring appearance.
“So nine rounds in two years is not good enough if you want to fight internationally,” said McAusland. “So we were forced to go into the lion's den and do our best.
“You are on the back foot, you are in the lions' den, all the judges are from Mexico. But Sanchez won, it's not like we are disputing that she did not win. The count was not a knock-down, that was actually push. We knew if it went on points we were going to lose even if it was a close fight.”
McAusland added that the scarcity of fights for females “puts fighters in a situation where they go out of the country and destroy their talent”.
“We have no other options, that's where boxing for females is currently in South Africa.”
Meanwhile Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile suffered a unanimous points decision loss to undefeated Sultan Zaurbek over 10 one-sided rounds in Kazakhstan on Saturday evening.
It was a battle of left-handed fighters on a bill dubbed the “Battle of Brave”. Ushered into battle by trainer Witbooi Lonki, Fuzile looked promising when the fight started but from round two allowed Zaurbek to push him backwards in an attempt to corner him and end it early.
Fuzile, from Duncan Village near East London, looked terrified by his opponent's relentless aggression. From then on Fuzile was in survival mode and never troubled his dance partner, whose confidence grew as the fight progressed.
Zaurbek's intentions in the last three rounds were to knock out Fuzile, as he had done to three of his previous 19 victims, but Fuzile managed to survive until the final bell.
