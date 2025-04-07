Sport

Blast from the past: Brakpan racer breaks the formula

Today in SA sport history: April 7

07 April 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mama Joy, Royal AM supporters pen heartfelt letter to MaMkhize amid club’s ... Soccer
  2. Six of the best for Two Oceans queen Gerda Steyn Sport
  3. Lesotho runner Khoarahlane Seutloali wins Two Oceans ultra marathon Sport
  4. PSL executive committee recommends expulsion of Royal AM Soccer
  5. ‘We were both crying’: Sundowns fan who saved Esperance supporter doesn’t think ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs | REUTERS
Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?