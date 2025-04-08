Bernhard Langer braces for emotional Masters farewell

As Bernhard Langer prepares to make his final Masters start this week the German could not help but take time to reflect on his journey from humble beginnings to becoming twice champion at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 67-year-old Langer will make his 41st Masters start on Thursday, a feat he never imagined in his wildest childhood dreams, especially considering he did not even know about the tournament at the time.

“I don't recall the exact day or year when I heard about the Masters Tournament, but it was certainly not easy,” Langer said in a press conference on Monday, during which his voice broke on several occasions.

“We didn't even have a television until I was about 12 years old. My dad couldn't afford one. Then it only had three channels. I'm sure the Masters wasn't on one of those three channels.”