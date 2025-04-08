Blast from the past: You win some, but only if the wind plays ball
Today in SA sport history: April 8
08 April 2025 - 04:30
1989 — Running barefoot, Evette de Klerk breaks the South African 200m record as she clocks 22.06 sec in Polokwane, then known as Pietersburg. That mark is still standing. On the same day she crossed the line in a 100m race in 10.99, but the wind assistance of 2.3 metres per second deemed it unofficial...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.