Scheffler eyes rare Masters repeat, McIlroy primed for another Grand Slam tilt

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the man to beat at this week's Masters where Rory McIlroy, oozing confidence after a marvellous start to the year, makes his 11th and perhaps best shot at completing the career Grand Slam.

Played amid the blooming azaleas, towering pines and flowering dogwoods at Augusta National, the Masters may be the most anticipated of golf's four majors. This year's edition, starting on Thursday, is no exception given a plethora of compelling storylines.

Not even the absence of Tiger Woods, a five-time champion and golf's top attraction who is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, can dampen enthusiasm for an event that marks the spiritual start of spring.

Much of the excitement ahead of this year's Masters revolves around Scheffler and McIlroy, the two best players in the world, who are in great form and could deliver a final-round duel for the ages if they are both in contention on Sunday.