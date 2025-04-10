Sport

Pieter Coetzé does it again as others line up for world champs qualifiers

10 April 2025 - 11:26 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rebecca Meder in action in the women's 200m individual medley at the Paris Olympics last year.
Rebecca Meder in action in the women's 200m individual medley at the Paris Olympics last year.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Pieter Coetzé notched up his second world qualifying time at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday morning, but others such as Matthew Sates, Ruard van Renen and Rebecca Meder will take their shots later in the evening session.

Coetzé stormed to victory in the 50m backstroke — which has been added to the Olympic roster for Los Angeles 2028 — in 24.56sec, well inside the 25.11 mark for automatic entry to the global showpiece in Singapore from July to August.

Coetzé is the only swimmer to have qualified so far, having done so first in the 100m backstroke on Wednesday.

Ruard van Renen was second-quickest in 25.52

Sates set himself up for two qualifying opportunities as he cruised through the 200m individual medley and 200m butterfly heats. Sates was only third fastest in the 200m IM, winning his heat in 2min 06.02 sec. Cameron Casali was quickest overall in 2:05.02 with Kian Keylock going 2:05.77.

Pieter Coetzé dominates on opening day of SA championships in Gqeberha

Pieter Coetzé carried the opening day of the South African championships in Gqeberha on Wednesday, delivering the only world championship qualifying ...
Sport
16 hours ago

But not long afterwards Sates was back in action in the 200m butterfly, where he posted the second-fastest time, going 2:04.69 to win his heat.

The quickest was 17-year-old Kris Mihaylov in 2:03.28.

The Singapore standards in these two events are 1:59.05 and 1:56.51 respectively.

Rebecca Meder was the quickest in the women’s 200m IM, clocking 2min 13.65sec in the morning heats, within a second of the 2:12.83 mark she needs to qualify for the world championships. Meder, an Olympic semifinalist in this event at Paris 2024 where she set her 2:10.67 national record, should reach that mark in the evening session.

Next best in the heats was Aimee Canny in 2:21.29.

And now for the class of 2028: search is on for Tatjana's replacements

The last time a South African breaststroke queen retired, it took 21 years to produce a replacement, but history also suggests it shouldn’t take too ...
Sport
4 days ago

Dune Coetzee, winner of the 200m freestyle on Wednesday, was quickest in the women’s 200m butterfly in 2:18.10. The 2:09.21 she needs to book a world championship berth is lower than her 2:10.89 personal best from 2019.

Jessica Thompson was the quickest in the women’s 50m backstroke, touching in 28.39, only a fraction faster than Olivia Nel in 28.41. Getting to 28.22 will get them to Singapore.

Organisers have confirmed the 50m breaststroke, butterfly and backstroke have been added to the Olympic roster for Los Angeles 2028.

Swimming South Africa has previously given no weight to performances in the three 50m events on the basis that they were not in the Olympic line-up.

READ MORE:

Coetzé bags first world champs qualifying time of SA gala

Pieter Coetzé delivered the only world championship qualifying time in the opening session of the South African trials in Gqeberha on Wednesday ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA swimmers could qualify biggest world championship team in years

Pieter Coetzé and Rebecca Meder headline SA champs, starting in Gqeberha on Wednesday, where world's qualifying places are up for grabs
Sport
1 day ago

Swimming head’s comments to parliament contained ‘mistruths’

Alan Fritz told portfolio committee Swimming SA’s fight with water polo was commercially driven.
Sport
1 day ago

Swimming will die if facilities keep decaying, sport’s boss warns MPs

Swimming, South Africa's most successful Olympic code since readmission, will die as a sport if facilities continue decaying, Swimming South Africa ...
Sport
1 week ago

Swimming SA find themselves in the deep end when it comes to geography

National body fails test on whereabouts of Luanda in presentation to parliament.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Gary Player rolls back the clock to win US Masters Sport
  2. Swimming head’s comments to parliament contained ‘mistruths’ Sport
  3. More fights, a tense affair, but Pirates make history for SA reaching semis Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Cardoso turns attention to Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly Soccer
  5. Arsenal’s win over Real ensures five EPL teams in next Champions League Soccer

Latest Videos

Chapter 9 Institution Institutions brief media on Omotoso Judgment and handling ...
A $2,300 iPhone? Trump's tariffs could make it happen