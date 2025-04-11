Kaylene Corbett became the fourth swimmer to achieve an automatic world championship qualifying time in Gqeberha on Friday evening, but she had to play second fiddle to Rebecca Meder in the 200m breaststroke final.
Meder, already a qualifier in the 200m individual medley, took the lead late in the first lap and she never relinquished it as Corbett stuck to her shoulder.
Meder won in 2 min 23.61 sec while Corbett touched in 2:24.70, also inside the 2:25.91 mark to guarantee automatic entry to the world championships in Singapore later this year.
They were the only qualifiers on the day.
Pieter Coetzé, one of the other two qualifiers, picked up his third title of the gala as he took the men’s 100m freestyle in 48.63, well ahead of US-based Ruard van Renen in 49.34.
Kaylene Corbett gets champs qualifier, but Rebecca Meder takes 200m win
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Kaylene Corbett became the fourth swimmer to achieve an automatic world championship qualifying time in Gqeberha on Friday evening, but she had to play second fiddle to Rebecca Meder in the 200m breaststroke final.
Meder, already a qualifier in the 200m individual medley, took the lead late in the first lap and she never relinquished it as Corbett stuck to her shoulder.
Meder won in 2 min 23.61 sec while Corbett touched in 2:24.70, also inside the 2:25.91 mark to guarantee automatic entry to the world championships in Singapore later this year.
They were the only qualifiers on the day.
Pieter Coetzé, one of the other two qualifiers, picked up his third title of the gala as he took the men’s 100m freestyle in 48.63, well ahead of US-based Ruard van Renen in 49.34.
Kaylene Corbett must beat high-riding Rebecca Meder to win first SA title
Guy Brooks and 17-year-old Kris Mihaylov also went under 50 seconds — and it’s been a while since fans have seen four sub-50 finalists in an event where 20 years ago South Africa was on top of the world. But equally it’s too early to get excited.
Matthew Sates, the fourth of the qualifiers, dominated the men’s 400m individual medley, winning the race in 4:19.24, outside the Singapore standard.
Erin Gallagher produced a strong performance to win the women’s 100m freestyle in 54.94.
A strong-finishing Olivia Nel overcame a slow start to take the silver in 55.46, ahead of Gallagher’s Tuks teammate Caitlin de Lange in 55.77.
Matthew Randle won the men’s 200m breaststroke in 2:15.27 and Caitlin Evans finished first in the women’s 400m IM in 5:00.16.
READ MORE
Pieter Coetzé does it again as others line up for world champs qualifiers
Rebecca Meder, Matthew Sates join Pieter Coetzé on world champs squad
SA swimmers could qualify biggest world championship team in years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos