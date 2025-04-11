Sport

Kaylene Corbett must beat high-riding Rebecca Meder to win first SA title

11 April 2025 - 11:38 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaylene Corbett in action at the Paris Olympics last year.
Kaylene Corbett in action at the Paris Olympics last year.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Olympic veteran Kaylene Corbett bids to land her maiden senior South African long-course crown in the 200m breaststroke at the national championships in Gqeberha on Friday night.

Corbett, a finalist in this event at the Olympics in Paris and Tokyo, was the quickest in the morning heats, clocking 2min 27.13sec, but she will have to see off high-riding Rebecca Meder, who is seeking her third title of this gala.

Meder, the 100m breaststroke champion here, won her heat in a 2:27.68 personal best and she and Corbett will also be eyeing the 2:25.91 automatic qualifying time for the world championships in Singapore later this year.

Corbett has a 2:22.06 best.

Until now she has had to compete against Olympic star and training partner Tatjana Smith, who retired after the Paris Games last year.

To date, 25-year-old Corbett has not won a national title at a senior long-course championships.

Rebecca Meder, Matthew Sates join Pieter Coetzé on world champs squad

Rebecca Meder broke her own South African 200m individual medley record at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday evening, leading three ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Pieter Coetzé and Guy Brooks were the only swimmers to dip under 50 seconds in the men’s 100m freestyle heats.

Coetzé, the defending champion, was the quickest in 49.18, with Brooks clocking 49.39. The qualifying mark in this event is 48.34.

Matthew Sates cruised to pole position in the men’s 400m individual medley, touching in 4:34.11. But he’ll need to swim a personal best if he’s to make the 4:17.48 automatic qualifying standard.

Olivia Nel set the pace in the women’s 100m freestyle in 55.77 to earn the top seeding for the evening showdown ahead of Erin Gallagher (55.82) and Caitlin de Lange (56.00).

The qualifying standard is 54.25.

Matthew Randle was the fastest in the men’s 200m breaststroke heats, clocking 2:16.92, and he will need to go a lot faster to reach the 2:10.32 Singapore criterion.

Sofia French was quickest in the women’s 400m IM in 5:01.21. The world championship mark is 4:37.11.

MORE:

Pieter Coetzé does it again as others line up for world champs qualifiers

Pieter Coetzé notched up his second world qualifying time at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday morning, but others such as Matthew Sates, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rebecca Meder, Matthew Sates join Pieter Coetzé on world champs squad

Rebecca Meder broke her own South African 200m individual medley record at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday evening, leading three ...
Sport
17 hours ago

SA swimmers could qualify biggest world championship team in years

Pieter Coetzé and Rebecca Meder headline SA champs, starting in Gqeberha on Wednesday, where world's qualifying places are up for grabs
Sport
2 days ago

And now for the class of 2028: search is on for Tatjana's replacements

The last time a South African breaststroke queen retired, it took 21 years to produce a replacement, but history also suggests it shouldn’t take too ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Gary Player rolls back the clock to win US Masters Sport
  2. More fights, a tense affair, but Pirates make history for SA reaching semis Soccer
  3. Overwhelming vote for Royal AM to be expelled from PSL Soccer
  4. Instigators of Orlando brawl must be embarrassed: Pirates coach Riveiro Soccer
  5. ‘My life will never be the same’: Riveiro on his extraordinary time at Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

South Sudan cholera patients died post-US aid cut, charity says | Reuters
Doechii - Anxiety (Visualizer)