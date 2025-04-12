Sport

Chris Smith, Michael Houlie deliver world championship qualifiers

12 April 2025 - 11:10 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chris Smith, seen here in training, was was the first newcomer to qualify for a senior long-course world championships.
Chris Smith, seen here in training, was was the first newcomer to qualify for a senior long-course world championships.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Chris Smith became the first newcomer to crack a world championship qualifying time at the national trials in Gqeberha as he set the pace in the 50m breaststroke on Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old, who broke the under-20 short-course world junior record last year, dominated the final heat of his event to win in 26.89 

In the previous heat Michael Houlie, a veteran of the 2019 and 2023 world championships, also dipped under the 27.33 standard to book his berth at the global showpiece in Singapore later this year, touching in 26.90 to set up a mouth-watering final.

With three sessions to go, six swimmers have achieved qualifying times, four of them men.

Pieter Coetzé nailed his third automatic world championship qualifying mark of the gala, adding the 50m freestyle to the 50m and 100m backstroke.

The 20-year-old Olympian clocked 22.05, way ahead of a field where his closest rival, 16-year-old Armand Landmann, went 22.96.

Kaylene Corbett gets champs qualifier, but Rebecca Meder takes 200m win

Kaylene Corbett joined the small band of swimmers to achieve automatic world championship qualifying times in Gqeberha on Friday evening, but she had ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Coetzé is seeking his fourth crown of the South African showpiece at the Newton Park pool and if he succeeds in the evening he will be on track to defend all five of his titles from last year, with only the 200m backstroke to come on Sunday.

Erin Gallagher looked comfortable in the 100m butterfly heats as she posted 59.16, the quickest time of the heats, suggesting she’ll have a good chance of joining Coetzé and co if she beats the 57.32 qualifying standard.

The women’s 50m freestyle could also produce a qualifier.

Caitlin de Lange set the pace in the women’s 50m freestyle, clocking 25.02, ahead of Olivia Nel (25.28), Jessica Thompson (25.31) and Gallagher (25.53). The time they need to beat is 24.86.

Matthew Sates, one of the six qualifiers, was the fastest in the men’s 100m butterfly in 53.99.

And Simone Moll was the fastest in the women’s 50m breaststroke in 31.17, with the Singapore criterion sitting at 30.75.

READ MORE

Pieter Coetzé does it again as others line up for world champs qualifiers

Pieter Coetzé notched up his second world qualifying time at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday morning, but others such as Matthew Sates, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rebecca Meder, Matthew Sates join Pieter Coetzé on world champs squad

Rebecca Meder broke her own South African 200m individual medley record at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday evening, leading three ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA swimmers could qualify biggest world championship team in years

Pieter Coetzé and Rebecca Meder headline SA champs, starting in Gqeberha on Wednesday, where world's qualifying places are up for grabs
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Gary Player rolls back the clock to win US Masters Sport
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'It's heartbreaking': Itu Khune on Chiefs Soccer
  3. POLL | How do you feel about MaMkhize's club Royal AM being expelled from the ... Soccer
  4. 'I will never complain,' says Riveiro of Pirates' hectic schedule Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Dark day for SA soccer as 43 fans die in crush at Ellis ... Sport

Latest Videos

Gold bolts past key $3,200 mark on dollar slide | Reuters
LIVE: The World Court hears Sudan case against United Arab Emirates | REUTERS