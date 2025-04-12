Michael Houlie out-duelled Chris Smith to win the 50m breaststroke at the South African trials in Gqeberha on Saturday as they added their names to the list of world championship qualifiers.
Veteran Houlie led from the start to touch first in 26.90, matching his time from the heats, with Smith clocking 27.11, slower than this 26.89 in the morning.
A total of six swimmers have achieved automatic qualifying times for the global gala in Singapore later this year.
Pieter Coetzé picked up his fourth title of the national championships, taking the 50m freestyle in 22.45, slower than his 22.05 morning effort which earned him a third slot at the world championships.
Matthew Sates landed his fifth title as he ended first in the 100m butterfly in 52.92.
But the women’s 100m butterfly was a tight affair, with Erin Gallagher holding off a charging Rebecca Meder to touch first in 58.51. Meder was second in 58.95.
Matthew Caldwell held on to clinch the men’s 800m freestyle in 8:07.31, with fast-finishing Adrian van Wyk ending second in 8:07.72.
Dune Coetzee picked up her third crown in the 800m freestyle and Simone Moll won the women’s 50m breaststroke.
And Caitlin de Lange took the women’s 50m freestyle in 25.02, ahead of Gallagher and Olivia Nel who finished tied for second on 25.31.
Michael Houlie edges Chris Smith in breaststroke sprint battle
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
