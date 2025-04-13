Bedatu Hirpa prevails in Ethiopian one-two at Paris Marathon
Kenya’s Benard Biwott cruises to victory in the men’s race
Ethiopia's Bedatu Hirpa edged compatriot Dera Dida by four seconds to win the women's race in the Paris Marathon, while Kenya's Benard Biwott cruised to victory in the men's race, finishing 48 seconds before his closest competitor on Sunday.
Hirpa, who beat Dida in a close finish at January's Dubai Marathon as well, finished Sunday's race in two hours, 20 minutes and 45 seconds as the 25-year-old pulled ahead of others in the last 5km with only Dida giving a good chase.
Bedatu Hirpa signals to the crowd as she cruises to the women's title
Dera Dida crosses the line to make it a 1-2 for Ethiopia
📺 Stream #ParisMarathon on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/1qnq93QB48
Biwott also left others behind in the last 10km, finishing in 2hrs 5min 25sec, far ahead of Djibouti's Ibrahim Hassan, who was next to reach the finishing line.
Kenya's Sila Kiptoo, who was 8sec behind Hassan, finished third in the men's race while Angela Tanui, also from Kenya, placed third in the women's race, finishing 18sec after Dida.
