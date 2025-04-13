Bedatu Hirpa prevails in Ethiopian one-two at Paris Marathon

Ethiopia's Bedatu Hirpa edged compatriot Dera Dida by four seconds to win the women's race in the Paris Marathon, while Kenya's Benard Biwott cruised to victory in the men's race, finishing 48 seconds before his closest competitor on Sunday.

Hirpa, who beat Dida in a close finish at January's Dubai Marathon as well, finished Sunday's race in two hours, 20 minutes and 45 seconds as the 25-year-old pulled ahead of others in the last 5km with only Dida giving a good chase.