Sport

Erin Gallagher joins world champs party bus on final day of SA trials

13 April 2025 - 11:58 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Erin Gallagher smiles after winning the women’s 100m freestyle final at the South African championships in Gqeberha earlier in the week.
Erin Gallagher smiles after winning the women’s 100m freestyle final at the South African championships in Gqeberha earlier in the week.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Veteran Erin Gallagher finally added her name to the list of world championship qualifiers as she clocked 25.93 sec in the women’s 50m butterfly at the national trials in Gqeberha on Sunday morning.

She torpedoed across the Newton Park pool in 25.93 sec to earn the top seeding for the evening final ahead of Jessica Thompson in 26.51.

Gallagher, a double Olympian, is the seventh swimmer to book a berth for the world championships in Singapore from July to August, comfortably beating the 26.23 automatic qualifying mark.

Pieter Coetzé, one of the other qualifiers, was also in action on the final day of the South African championships, clocking the second-fastest time in the men’s 200m backstroke where he is looking to land his fifth individual title of the week.

Helgaard Muller set the pace in 2 min 01.70 sec, with Coetzé managing a relaxed 2:03.30, not too far off the 1:58.07 qualifying mark he will surely beat in the evening.

Grace Morris was quickest in the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:17.71 and Joshua Emslie took pole position in the men’s 50m butterfly with a 24.41 effort.

Hannah Robertson was quickest in the women’s 400m freestyle heats in 4:18.92 and Righardt Muller was the fastest in the men’s heats in 3:56.20.

The gala ends on Sunday night. 

READ MORE

Pieter Coetzé does it again as others line up for world champs qualifiers

Pieter Coetzé notched up his second world qualifying time at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday morning, but others such as Matthew Sates, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rebecca Meder, Matthew Sates join Pieter Coetzé on world champs squad

Rebecca Meder broke her own South African 200m individual medley record at the national trials in Gqeberha on Thursday evening, leading three ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA swimmers could qualify biggest world championship team in years

Pieter Coetzé and Rebecca Meder headline SA champs, starting in Gqeberha on Wednesday, where world's qualifying places are up for grabs
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | How do you feel about MaMkhize's club Royal AM being expelled from the ... Soccer
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'It's heartbreaking': Itu Khune on Chiefs Soccer
  3. Bulls loaded with Boks on the bench for Challenge Cup clash against Edinburgh Rugby
  4. Furious groundsman, angry bowlers and wet field turn final into a farce Cricket
  5. 'I will never complain,' says Riveiro of Pirates' hectic schedule Soccer

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...