McIlroy leads Masters with DeChambeau showdown looming

Rory McIlroy stormed to the top of the Masters leader board on Saturday with an electrifying third round that included two eagles to finish two shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and on the doorstep of winning the elusive career Grand Slam.

But to reach the promised land he will have to get past the big-hitting American, who drained a stunning 48-foot birdie putt on 18 to keep the pressure on McIlroy and ensure the fan favourites would be paired together on championship Sunday.

The pairing presents McIlroy with the opportunity to get revenge against DeChambeau, who handed him a gut-wrenching loss at last year's US Open, but the Northern Irishman said he prefers not to think of it that way.

“The big thing is not to make it a rematch and just stay in my own little world,” said McIlroy, who shot a six-under 66 on Saturday and is 12-under par for the tournament.