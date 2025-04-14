Ayanda Matiti hopes Siyabulela Hem will be included in WBO ratings

The promoter described the main supporting bout — the South African junior-flyweight title championship, where reigning title-holder Siseko Teyisi successfully defending his belt against Abongile Jacob — as a competitive fight.
Siyabulela “Showtime” Hem's name will be included in the next edition of the WBO ratings after winning that organisation's junior-featherweight title via a unanimous points decision against John Zile of Ghana at the weekend, his promoter Ayanda Matiti said.
Judges scored the fight 97-92 and 96-93 (twice). It was Hem's first international bout and his ninth win from 11 fights.
At 22, Hem now has two belts — the South African and the WBO youth titles. He won the national title last year after ending the reign of ring veteran Bongani Mahlangu with a third-round knockout in Midrand.
Hem added the youth belt on Friday evening at the Border Conference Centre in Abbotsford, East London.
“I am not in a rush for anything because once you are in the top 15 you are under pressure. The champion in his voluntary defence can choose you,” Matiti said.
Lerena-Radchenko bout helps revive SA boxing’s allure
“Most of the titles [WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA] are held by [Japanese fighter] Naoya Inoue. But even if it were someone else, I would still give Hem four fights before we could consider such a fight.
“His next outing will be the defence of his South African title. He must relax a bit, spend time with his family and then resume training.”
Matiti said if the ABU champ, Mxolisi Zuma from KwaZulu-Natal, is interested he will be allowed to face the champion from Duncan Village.
“But whoever is interested in the ratings will be accommodated, then go to an international fight because it would be nice for me to have him fighting for a world title next year,” he said.
Gutsy Fuzile lauded despite failed Kazakhstan bid
The promoter described the main supporting bout — the South African junior-flyweight title championship, where reigning title-holder Siseko Teyisi successfully defending his belt against Abongile Jacob — as a competitive fight.
Teyisi dropped the challenger twice en route to a lopsided points decision. Scores read 119-107, 116-110 and 117-109.
“It was a competitive fight with Teyisi dominating,” Matiti said. “It was a good exhibition of the sweet science.”
Regarding the venue, he said: “We as Xaba Promotion, SuperSport and fans were excited about the venue — world class and enough parking space.
“Some people say we must keep that venue as our home base but the challenge is it is used for church gatherings and I prefer staging my tournaments on Sunday afternoon.”
Matiti took his tournament to the new venue because the iconic Orient Theatre is still under construction.
