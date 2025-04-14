Blast from the past: Player masters Augusta for second green jacket
Today in SA sport history: April 14
14 April 2025 - 04:25
1974 — Gary Player wins the second US Masters crown of his career, 13 years after he had landed his first. The South African, one shot off the third-round lead, shoots a final-round 70 to end on 10-under-par 278, two strokes clear of Dave Stockton and Tom Weiskopf. The winner’s cheque was $35,000...
