Sport

‘It frees me up’: McIlroy answers all the questions with Masters triumph

‘Now you’re a part of history. Proud of you,’ Tiger Woods posts on social media

14 April 2025 - 10:12 By Rory Carroll in Augusta
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy kisses daughter Poppy as he celebrates wearing his green jacket and holding the trophy with wife Erica Stoll after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Pilar Olivares

Rory McIlroy's dramatic win at the Masters on Sunday put an end to the questions that have hounded him every time he set foot on Augusta National over the past 10 years as he finally turned the page on years of frustration.

McIlroy's roller-coaster round ended with him beating Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff 11 years after his first attempt to achieve the rare feat of capturing all four of golf's majors.

“I'd like to start this press conference with a question myself,” McIlroy said as he entered the interview room donning his new Green Jacket.

“What are we all going to talk about next year?” he said with a laugh.

“I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember.”

That dream threatened to turn into a nightmare when the overnight leader's two-stroke advantage evaporated with a double bogey on the first.

He settled into his round to regain the lead but disaster struck again when he somehow found the water on 13, and a back-nine collapse reminiscent of his heartbreaking final round at Augusta in 2011 appeared possible.

But history would not repeat itself as his brilliant approach shot in the playoff set up a short birdie putt for the championship, McIlroy falling to his knees on the green as the reality of the moment began to sink in.

“There were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders,” said McIlroy after saying his fifth major title.

“I certainly didn't make it easy today. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course.”

He said the double bogey on the first actually helped settle his nerves after a morning where he was so anxious he had difficulty eating.

“It was a heavy weight to carry, and thankfully now I don't have to carry it and it frees me up,” he said.

The Masters triumph is McIlroy's first major victory since 2014. He said his belief in himself never wavered as the wait went on.

“You have to be the eternal optimist in this game. I've been saying it until I'm blue in the face. I truly believe I'm a better player now than I was 10 years ago.

“It's so hard to stay patient. It's so hard to keep coming back every year and trying your best and not being able to get it done.

“There was points on the back nine today, I thought, you know, have I let this slip again? But I responded with some clutch shots when I needed to, and I'm really proud of myself for that.”

McIlroy said he was inspired by Tiger Woods' first Masters win in 1997 and the 15-time major champion and fellow career Grand Slam winner congratulated the Northern Irishman on Sunday.

“Welcome to the club,” Woods posted on social media.

“Completing the Grand Slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you're a part of history.

“Proud of you.”

Reuters

