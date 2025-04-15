Blast from the past: Bungu makes short work of Osuna in sixth title defence
Today in SA sport history: April 15
15 April 2025 - 04:25
1991 — The International Olympic Committee executive agrees to invite South Africa to compete at the 1992 Games in Barcelona as soon as remaining apartheid legislation is removed, ending the country’s isolation dating back to Tokyo 1964. The executive also decided to invest R7m into the development of local black coaches and administrators...
