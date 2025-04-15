Royalty, legends join global praise for McIlroy after momentous Masters win

British royalty hailed a new king of golf as tributes poured in from both sides of the Atlantic after Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy claimed a career slam with a stunning Masters triumph.

The 35-year-old became the first European man to win the four majors as he sank a birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Englishman Justin Rose, a dramatic finish for McIlroy in his 11th attempt to win the tournament.

He previously won at the US Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014) and Open Championship (2014).

“Congratulations @McIlroyRory on your historic win at @TheMasters!” the X account for King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla posted on Monday.

McIlroy is the sixth man in history to complete the career grand slam, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.