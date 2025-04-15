Sport

Royalty, legends join global praise for McIlroy after momentous Masters win

‘When Tiger won here in 2019, I said that scene would never be topped but I was wrong’

15 April 2025 - 12:55 By Shifa Jahan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green of the 1st play-off hole after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunsay.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green of the 1st play-off hole after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunsay.
Image: Reuters/Mike Segar

British royalty hailed a new king of golf as tributes poured in from both sides of the Atlantic after Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy claimed a career slam with a stunning Masters triumph.

The 35-year-old became the first European man to win the four majors as he sank a birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Englishman Justin Rose, a dramatic finish for McIlroy in his 11th attempt to win the tournament.

He previously won at the US Open (2011), PGA Championship (2012, 2014) and Open Championship (2014).

“Congratulations @McIlroyRory on your historic win at @TheMasters!” the X account for King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla posted on Monday.

McIlroy is the sixth man in history to complete the career grand slam, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Rory McIlroy sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his monumental victory at the Masters, the mental hurdles he overcame at Augusta and why becoming a grand slam winner is a “dream come true.” - GolfChannel

Sky Sports pundit and renowned coach Butch Harmon called the Augusta win “one of the greatest days in golf we will ever see.”

“It had an ebb and flow that a Hollywood producer could not have come up with,” said Harmon. “He was like a gladiator in the way he came back. Did he quit? No. Did he hang his head? No. Did he feel sorry for himself? No. Now he has a Green Jacket.

“I've known Rory since he was 16, done a little work with him at times, and this is one of the most amazing victories I have ever seen.”

The Belfast Telegraph captured the national mood with the rapturous headline, “Putting man on the moon? What Rory McIlroy has just achieved is statistically even more impressive.”

The tributes were all the more meaningful after a long and winding road to golfing immortality, as McIlroy endured years of close calls, finishing in the top five four times at Augusta before his success.

The BBC chronicled his path from heartbreak to triumph, revisiting his disastrous 2011 outing, when he let a four-shot lead slip through his fingers on a haunting final day at Augusta.

“The boy from Holywood finally gets his Hollywood ending,” read The Telegraph's headline.

His good friend on the tour Tommy Fleetwood wrote a tribute to his Ryder Cup teammate on Monday, as McIlroy earned a “place alongside the greats of the game.

“Possibly the greatest mentally resilient achievement ever in our sport,” the Englishman wrote on Instagram. “So happy for you @rorymcilroy and everyone involved and to be there to witness it was truly special.”

‘It frees me up’: McIlroy answers all the questions with Masters triumph

‘Now you’re a part of history. Proud of you,’ Tiger Woods posts on social media.
Sport
1 day ago

England's three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo said McIlroy's victory had topped Woods' in 2019, when the American won his fifth green jacket and 15th major by one stroke after fighting back from injury.

“When Tiger won here in 2019 [his first major in 11 years], I said that scene would never be topped but I was wrong,” Faldo said.

“For a man to do that after what he went through for 11 years — Rory is a legend now. He is 35 years old and a legend. How about that? It is a remarkable achievement.”

Six-time Masters champion Nicklaus phoned the CBS post-Masters telecast after McIlroy beat Rose, who birdied the last to force the playoff.

“It'll take the world off his shoulders and you're now going to see a lot more of really good golf out of Rory McIlroy,” said Nicklaus.

Reuters

READ MORE

Rory McIlroy wins Masters in dramatic fashion to complete career Slam

Northern Irishman becomes sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam, Rose suffers second playoff loss.
Sport
1 day ago

McIlroy leads Masters with DeChambeau showdown looming

Northern Irishman looking to complete career Grand Slam, DeChambeau sinks stunning putt to birdie 18.
Sport
2 days ago

Rose leads star-studded Masters, DeChambeau and McIlroy chasing

Justin Rose topped a Masters leaderboard overflowing with star power on Friday, with Bryson DeChambeau one stroke back and world number one Scottie ...
Sport
3 days ago

Scheffler takes first round against McIlroy at Masters

Round 1 of the Masters heavyweight battle between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy went to the tournament's defending champion, who managed to ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. In boost for Nabi, Chiefs have qualified for the Confederation Cup Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs shock Sundowns to set up Soweto derby final against Pirates Soccer
  3. WATCH | Victor Hlungwani gives his verdict on Chiefs’ goal vs Sundowns Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Player masters Augusta for second green jacket Sport
  5. Sundowns boss Cardoso rues lack of VAR, says Chiefs’ winner was offside Soccer

Latest Videos

Gabon's leader Nguema elected president with 90% of vote | REUTERS
What do voters want from Gabon's first post-Bongo election? | Reuters