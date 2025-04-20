Netball South Africa (NSA) say they are unaware of the charges levelled against their president, Cecilia Molokwane, by World Netball, adding the organisation’s vice-president will assume her duties in the meantime.
Molokwane is the president of NSA as well as Africa Netball and also sits on the board of the international body.
In a letter sent on Saturday NSA said the vice-president would assume responsibility until Molokwane was “officially cleared to resume duties”.
World Netball, in handing a provisional suspension to Molokwane pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, had warned that NSA could be suspended as a member nation if they allowed Molokwane to continue as president.
“The vice-president shall assume responsibility for ensuring the continuity of all planned activities until the president is official cleared to resume duties,” Mami Diale, the NSA vice-president, said in the letter sent to members, including provincial presidents and chairpersons of districts.
“World Netball officially informed [the NSA] board around midnight that they have placed [the] president of NSA, Africa Netball and World Netball board member under precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing.
Netball SA moves to assure members after president Molokwane suspended
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Netball South Africa (NSA) say they are unaware of the charges levelled against their president, Cecilia Molokwane, by World Netball, adding the organisation’s vice-president will assume her duties in the meantime.
Molokwane is the president of NSA as well as Africa Netball and also sits on the board of the international body.
In a letter sent on Saturday NSA said the vice-president would assume responsibility until Molokwane was “officially cleared to resume duties”.
World Netball, in handing a provisional suspension to Molokwane pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, had warned that NSA could be suspended as a member nation if they allowed Molokwane to continue as president.
“The vice-president shall assume responsibility for ensuring the continuity of all planned activities until the president is official cleared to resume duties,” Mami Diale, the NSA vice-president, said in the letter sent to members, including provincial presidents and chairpersons of districts.
“World Netball officially informed [the NSA] board around midnight that they have placed [the] president of NSA, Africa Netball and World Netball board member under precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and disciplinary hearing.
World Netball suspends Cecilia Molokwane, warns NSA could follow
“[NSA] is engaging World Netball to get further clarity on the matter, yet we are unable to get further information on the allegations that prompted the suspension.”
Diale explained that Molokwane had been informed directly by World Netball of the allegations against her.
World Netball earlier this month had asked Molokwane to step aside until the probe was completed, but the governing body suspended her after she apparently declined.
“[NSA] upholds the integrity and transparency of the organisation while ensuring a fair and thorough process,” said Diale.
“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance and accountability in all our operations.”
Diale assured members that all activities would continue as planned.
READ MORE:
Proteas star Ané Retief looks to work up a storm at Manchester Thunder
Van Dyk excited about Netball Proteas’ future despite 3-0 loss in Jamaica
Jamaica win series but Netball Proteas hold heads high
Netball Proteas lose first Test against Jamaica but coach Van Dyk still upbeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos