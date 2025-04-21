Kenyans John Korir and Sharon Lokedi dominate Boston Marathon

Kenyan John Korir overcame a tumble near the starting line to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing in 2 hours 4 minutes 45 seconds, while compatriot Sharon Lokedi denied Hellen Obiri a third straight title.

Lokedi shattered the women's course record, taking just over two-and-a-half minutes off the 11-year mark held by Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba.

The 2024 Chicago winner Korir recovered quickly from his early fall and pulled away at the 20-mile mark, building a minute cushion between himself and the rest of the field with two miles to go, before jogging through the finish.