Sport

Blast from the past: Hasim Rahman causes major upset with 5th round KO of Lennox Lewis

Today in SA sport history: April 22

22 April 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns captain Themba Zwane signs new contract Soccer
  2. Netball SA moves to assure members after president Molokwane suspended Sport
  3. Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy wants future sorted soon after relegation Soccer
  4. Man City’s clash against Aston Villa a ‘final’, says Guardiola Soccer
  5. Liverpool edge closer to title and send Leicester down Soccer

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial continues | 14 April 2025
DA, EFF challenge VAT increase in Western Cape High Court