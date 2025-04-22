The NSA board, also in parliament, faced heavy criticism on a myriad issues, among them the inability to answer questions off the cuff.
Final audit still not ready nearly two years after 2023 Netball World Cup
The 2023 Netball World Cup (NWC) board came under fire in parliament on Tuesday morning for failing to complete its financial audit nearly two years after the showpiece in Cape Town.
The government invested R90m into the showpiece, staged from July 28 to August 6 2023, deputy sport, arts and culture (DSAC) minister Peace Mabe told the portfolio committee, adding it was unacceptable the close-out report wasn’t completed.
Mabe explained the audit had been delayed because of staff issues and that some equipment had become unavailable after the departure of staff.
When NWC board chair Patience Shikwambana explained there had been challenges, such as extending the contracts of four staff members, including CFO Thabang Moses, portfolio committee chairman Joe McGluwa jumped in.
He asked if this was the same Thabang Moses who had been fired by Boxing South Africa.
Moses left the professional boxing regulator under a cloud amid allegations of corruption for which a boxing promoter was suspended.
Suspended netball boss Molokwane vows to fight ‘faceless accusations’
The most recent financial report available for NWC 2023 was for the year ending March 31 2023, made public for the first time on Tuesday.
It showed revenue of R58.7m and expenses of R41m.
The biggest cost, R10.48m, was listed as depreciation for property, plant and equipment, up from R13,261 from the previous year.
Next was R8.9m spent in an item described as World Netball surplus share.
Then came R7.3m on public relations and marketing campaign support, R4.17m on consulting fees, R4.13m on employee costs and R2.4m on local travel costs.
An amount of R6,191 was listed for overseas travel.
The only other cost to reach seven figures was branding on R1.16m.
Netball SA moves to assure members after president Molokwane suspended
A commission of R604,000 was paid.
There were no details of salaries, other than fees of R122,500 paid to board member Blanche De La Guerra, the former CEO of Netball South Africa (NSA).
None of the other NWC directors received fees. However, it emerged NSA board members are paid taxable stipends, with suspended president Cecilia Molokwane receiving R40,000 a month.
The vice-president receives R35,000 and normal board members R25,000, said NSA CEO Modiegi Komane, adding they could also claim expenses incurred.
World Netball suspends Cecilia Molokwane, warns NSA could follow
The NSA board, also in parliament, faced heavy criticism on a myriad issues, among them the inability to answer questions off the cuff.
Nobody could answer DA MP Liam Jacobs wanting to know details of the R119,217 paid to a social media influencer in the year ending March 31 2024.
Komane said it was a payment made for the World Cup, but did not know who the influencer was. She also could not explain details of the R17,070 listed as NSA condolences.
The federation’s financial statements showed income of R95.5m for 2024, down from R102m the previous year. Of that R58.9m came from sponsorships, R24m from Lotto and R5.6m from DSAC.
Expenditure totalled R89m, with R30m on administrative costs, including R7.55m on player and employee salaries, R6.48m on sponsorship commissions, R3.57m on 'Netball Friday' T-shirts and R1.9m on travel costs for the executive.
