Simone Biles still undecided on 2028 LA Olympics participation

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, said she has yet to decide whether she will take part in her home Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Biles won gold medals in the team, all-around and vault competitions at the 2024 Games to complete a triumphant comeback three years after withdrawing from events at the Tokyo Olympics but said Paris took a heavy toll on her.

“I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be thrilled by it,” Biles, who has won seven Olympic golds in total, told French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.

“You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided.