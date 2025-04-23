Blast from the past: Proteas collapse in dramatic fashion against Windies
Today in SA sport history: April 23
1992 — South African cricket captain Kepler Wessels and Peter Kirsten return to the crease with South Africa on 122/2 and needing just 79 runs for victory on the final day of the one-off Test against the mighty West Indies in Bridgetown. Wessels was on 74 and Kirsten 36, but then disaster struck as South Africa’s last eight wickets fell for 25 runs. Wessels was unable to add to his score while Kirsten went on to make 52. But the remaining seven batsmen contributed just eight runs between them — four of them were out for ducks — as they collapsed to 148 all out to lose by 52 runs. Curtly Ambrose finished with 6/34 and Courtney Walsh 4/31...
