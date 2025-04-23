“There are bigger things in store,” said the smiling assassin whose skills are polished by trainer Sean Smith.
“I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title, so anything in my path will be destroyed.”
Mbenge is yet to lose against an African foe. Out of the 14 he's fought against, only one, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana, went full distance in their first fight. Mbenge stopped Ndwayana in the fourth round in their second fight.
“The demolition act continues on May 1,” said Mbenge, who boasts 15 knockouts in 21 wins against two losses. “There is a saying that a happy boxer is a dangerous boxer. I am in a happy space.”
Nicknamed “Evolution” by Smith, Mbenge showed durability and patience which had not been seen before against tough-as-teak Argentinian Leandro Ariel Fonseca in Durban on March 2 last year.
‘I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title’: Thulani Mbenge
Smiling assassin says defeat to Namibian Emmanuel Mungadjela not an option
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Any boxer happy with his surroundings, irrespective of his age, remains dangerous.
That is how Thulani Mbenge describes himself before his international fight against Namibian Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungadjela at Time Square Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 1.
He cites George Foreman, who won a heavyweight world title at the age of 45 when he defeated 26-year-old Michael Moorer in 1994 to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history.
Mbenge, 33, is rated No 7 by the WBC, No 12 by the IBF and No 5 by Boxrec.
He says defeat is not an option against Mungadjela.
Lerena-Radchenko bout helps revive SA boxing’s allure
“There are bigger things in store,” said the smiling assassin whose skills are polished by trainer Sean Smith.
“I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title, so anything in my path will be destroyed.”
Mbenge is yet to lose against an African foe. Out of the 14 he's fought against, only one, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana, went full distance in their first fight. Mbenge stopped Ndwayana in the fourth round in their second fight.
“The demolition act continues on May 1,” said Mbenge, who boasts 15 knockouts in 21 wins against two losses. “There is a saying that a happy boxer is a dangerous boxer. I am in a happy space.”
Nicknamed “Evolution” by Smith, Mbenge showed durability and patience which had not been seen before against tough-as-teak Argentinian Leandro Ariel Fonseca in Durban on March 2 last year.
Blast from the past: Hasim Rahman causes major upset with 5th round KO of Lennox Lewis
Mbenge hit Fonseca with his best shots but his foe did not flinch once. Fonseca matched Mbenge toe-to-toe in every department but lost the battle on points over 10 rounds.
“I am also excited to share the ring with WBC bridgerweight champ Kevin Lerena, Thabiso Mchunu, Chris Thompson, Jay Jay Sonjica, Jabulani Makhense, Lindo Khuzwayo and Tiisetso Matikinca, though some of them will be in action in the first tournament,” he said.
Mbenge paid tribute to Dewald Mostert, whose Legacy Boxing Promotion will stage its first tournament which has been dubbed “The Reckoning”.
Simon Gregory, CEO of Sunbet, said: “We are excited to be a part of an event we hope is just the first step in a new era for one of South Africa’s favourite pastimes.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Gutsy Fuzile lauded despite failed Kazakhstan bid
Boxing manager slams 'dirty tricks' as Hadebe loses WBC title challenge bout
Gayton McKenzie revamp for boxing sees increases for fighters, officials
Kevin Lerena to be explosive for historic title defence on May 1
Glitz and glamour at maiden National Boxing Championship hosted by Arena Holdings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos