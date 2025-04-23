Sport

‘I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title’: Thulani Mbenge

Smiling assassin says defeat to Namibian Emmanuel Mungadjela not an option

23 April 2025 - 11:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thulani Mbenge is confident he will emerge victorious Namibian Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungadjela at Time Square Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 1.
Thulani Mbenge is confident he will emerge victorious Namibian Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungadjela at Time Square Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 1.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Any boxer happy with his surroundings, irrespective of his age, remains dangerous.

That is how Thulani Mbenge describes himself before his international fight against Namibian Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungadjela at Time Square Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on May 1.

He cites George Foreman, who won a heavyweight world title at the age of 45 when he defeated 26-year-old Michael Moorer in 1994 to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history. 

Mbenge, 33, is rated No 7 by the WBC, No 12 by the IBF and No 5 by Boxrec.

He says defeat is not an option against Mungadjela.

Lerena-Radchenko bout helps revive SA boxing’s allure

Fight against Ukrainian is the first time a South African WBC champ will defend his title at home
Sport
2 weeks ago

“There are bigger things in store,” said the smiling assassin whose skills are polished by trainer Sean Smith.

“I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title, so anything in my path will be destroyed.”

Mbenge is yet to lose against an African foe. Out of the 14 he's fought against, only one, Mziwoxolo Ndwayana, went full distance in their first fight. Mbenge stopped Ndwayana in the fourth round in their second fight.

“The demolition act continues on May 1,” said Mbenge, who boasts 15 knockouts in 21 wins against two losses. “There is a saying that a happy boxer is a dangerous boxer. I am in a happy space.”

Nicknamed “Evolution” by Smith, Mbenge showed durability and patience which had not been seen before against tough-as-teak Argentinian Leandro Ariel Fonseca in Durban on March 2 last year.

Blast from the past: Hasim Rahman causes major upset with 5th round KO of Lennox Lewis

Today in SA sport history: April 22
Sport
1 day ago

Mbenge hit Fonseca with his best shots but his foe did not flinch once. Fonseca matched Mbenge toe-to-toe in every department but lost the battle on points over 10 rounds.

“I am also excited to share the ring with WBC bridgerweight champ Kevin Lerena, Thabiso Mchunu, Chris Thompson, Jay Jay Sonjica, Jabulani Makhense, Lindo Khuzwayo and Tiisetso Matikinca, though some of them will be in action in the first tournament,” he said.

Mbenge paid tribute to Dewald Mostert, whose Legacy Boxing Promotion will stage its first tournament which has been dubbed “The Reckoning”.

Simon Gregory, CEO of Sunbet, said: “We are excited to be a part of an event we hope is just the first step in a new era for one of South Africa’s favourite pastimes.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Gutsy Fuzile lauded despite failed Kazakhstan bid

East London star starts well in opening rounds but loses on points against unbeaten Zaurbek.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Boxing manager slams 'dirty tricks' as Hadebe loses WBC title challenge bout

Award-winning boxing manager Colleen McAusland has accepted with reservation the defeat of her charge Smangele "Smash" Hadebe in her bid to dethrone ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Gayton McKenzie revamp for boxing sees increases for fighters, officials

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie on Monday night announced a multi-million rand boost for professional boxing, pushing minimum purses for fighters from ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Kevin Lerena to be explosive for historic title defence on May 1

‘He’s a good boxer, with a European/Ukranian style, which suits me,’ says SA fighter of challenger Serhiy Radchenko.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Glitz and glamour at maiden National Boxing Championship hosted by Arena Holdings

They arrived in style — ladies dressed in gowns and gentlemen in tuxedos — and they left in awe after being treated to a five-star reception by the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Suspended netball boss Molokwane vows to fight ‘faceless accusations’ Sport
  2. Durban City player Sinamandla Zondi dies after collapsing ahead of game Soccer
  3. WATCH | Hlungwani, Ncobo’s verdicts on Pyramids’ VAR-disallowed goals against ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane speaks about links to Pirates post Soccer
  5. Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy wants future sorted soon after relegation Soccer

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS