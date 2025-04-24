Joviale Mbisha, a communication masters student at the University of Johannesburg, won the women’s 100m in 11.48, beating Gavriella Marais (11.55) and Rume Burger (11.58).
Gift Leotlela storms back into form to take 100m crown at SA championships
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
Veteran Gift Leotlela stormed back into form as he out-dipped teammate Bayanda Walaza to win the South African 100m crown in Potchefstroom on Thursday, claiming the maiden senior title of his career.
Initially Leotlela thought the 19-year-old double under-20 world champion had edged the race — as did Walaza himself and the stadium announcer — but the photo finish gave it to the 26-year-old in 9.99sec.
Walaza was second in 10.00, exactly on the qualifying standard for the world championships in Tokyo in September, meaning both booked their spots in the team with certainty, leaving only one more berth for South Africa’s sprint contingent.
“I don’t know how to feel at the moment,” said Leotlela, the 200m silver medallist at the under-20 world championships in 2016. “But I’m very happy.”
Leotlela was one of the upcoming stars as a youngster and in 2021 reached his peak as he clocked a 9.94 personal best. That year he also reached the 100m semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, where he pulled up injured.
He has been off the radar until this year, reappearing with a burst that could make Akani Simbine, owner of the 9.82 South African record, sweat for South Africa’s final third spot in the 100m line-up at the world championships.
Simbine opted to miss the championships to compete at the first Diamond League of the season in China on Saturday, a decision he knew carried a risk.
Benjamin Richardson, who also has a world championship qualifying time with the 9.95 he ran at the Paris Olympics last year, ended third in 10.05.
Richardson, who reached the Olympic 100m semifinals and missed a spot in the final by just 0.02sec, has probably just lost his position in the 100m line-up, unless he can displace Simbine by breaking the national record. That is a decision for the selectors later this year.
But Leotlela’s return to form is a boost to the hopes of South Africa’s 4x100m relay team, the Olympic silver medallists.
This year already Simbine, Leotlela and Walaza have run under 10 seconds.
But the results on Thursday won’t affect the squad for the World Relays in China in a couple of weeks because it had already been submitted.
“It’s good for the South African sprint team to have a lot of guys running quick, it increases our chances of medalling at worlds and Olympics.
“I’m available. If they want to pick me for the team, I’ll be there,” said Leotlela, who posted the best time in the 100m semifinals earlier in the day, clocking 9.96 with an illegal head wind measured at 2.6mps.
Richardson had set the pace in the morning heats, going 10.08.
Bradley Nkoana, a member of the Olympic 4x100m team who ended third at the national championships last year, failed to make the final.
Akani Simbine’s paradox: risking his SA 100m spot to win a global medal
Joviale Mbisha, a communication masters student at the University of Johannesburg, won the women’s 100m in 11.48, beating Gavriella Marais (11.55) and Rume Burger (11.58).
Glenrose Xaba won her 10th South African title on the track, taking the women’s 5,000m crown in 15min 27.95sec.
Aiden Smith won the men’s shot put with an effort of 20.31, pushing Tokyo 2020 Olympian Kyle Blignaut into second.
Blignaut, who trains in Italy these days, believes he is close to sorting out a few technical issues.
Valco van Wyk, the only competitor to break five metres, claimed the men’s pole vault as he sailed to 5.40m.
Colette Uys won the women’s discus with a throw of 57.94m and Douw Smit took the men’s javelin with a best mark of 79.71m.
