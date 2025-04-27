Sport

Ethiopian Assefa shatters women’s marathon record in London win

Kenyan Sawe’s brilliant tactical decision helps him demolish stacked men’s field

27 April 2025 - 13:21 By Lori Ewing
Tigst Assefa of Team Ethiopia approaches the finish line before winning the Women's 2025 London Marathon on Sunday.
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record in winning the 45th London Marathon on Sunday, while Kenyan Sebastian Sawe made a brilliant tactical decision to demolish a stacked men's field en route to victory.

The 28-year-old Assefa, silver medallist in the event at last year's Paris Olympics, pulled away from Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya over the final few kilometres after the two had set a blistering early pace.

She crossed the finish line in two hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds, beating the previous women's-only record of 2:16:16 set last year in London by Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir.

Jepkosgei, 31, finished second in 2:18:44.

The sizzling early pace was too much for reigning Olympic marathon champion and 2024 London winner Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who fell back off the leaders around the halfway mark en route to finishing third in 2:19:00.

The 29-year-old Sawe, who made a stunning marathon debut in winning in Valencia in December, pulled away from the lead pack when the others reached for bottles to refuel with about 10km to go, on his way to crossing in 2:02:27.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, who shattered the world half-marathon record in February, was second in his marathon debut in 2:03:37, while last year's winner Alexander Mutiso Munyao took bronze in 2:04:20.

It was a Swiss double in the wheelchair events, with Marcel Hug racing to his sixth London marathon title in 1:25:25 and Catherine Debrunner winning her third women's title in four years in 1:34:18, missing her own world record by two seconds.

A world record 56,000 runners were expected to participate in the 42.195km race that started at Greenwich Park, snaked along the River Thames before finishing on The Mall. 

Reuters

