Sport

London Marathon breaks world record for number of finishers

28 April 2025 - 15:30 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Runners take part in the 2025 London Marathon on Sunday.
Runners take part in the 2025 London Marathon on Sunday.
Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

London Marathon organisers said Sunday's edition of the event set a world record for the number of finishers, eclipsing the previous mark of 55,646 set at last year's New York City Marathon.

Organisers did not provide a final figure but said a new mark had been set at 6.35pm London time with runners still crossing the finish line.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's elite race while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record.

“The TCS London Marathon is the world's greatest marathon, and it is now officially the world's biggest marathon,” London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher said on Sunday.

A record 56,000 runners had been expected to participate in the 42.195km race that started at Greenwich Park, snaked along the River Thames before finishing on The Mall.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ethiopian Assefa shatters women’s marathon record in London win

Kenyan Sawe’s brilliant tactical decision helps him demolish stacked men’s field.
Sport
1 day ago

Comeback king Elroy Gelant shatters 26-year-old SA marathon record

Elroy Gelant has broken the 26-year-old South African men’s marathon record, finishing the 42.2km race in Hamburg on Sunday in fourth place in in 2 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sparkling performances at SA champs highlight depth of athletics talent

The likes of Prudence Sekgodiso and 400m runner Zakithi Nene delivered power performances.
Sport
1 day ago

Kenyans John Korir and Sharon Lokedi dominate Boston Marathon

Korir builds on family legacy after older brother Wesley won in 2012, Lokedi shatters women’s record.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Comeback king Elroy Gelant shatters 26-year-old SA marathon record Sport
  2. Sparkling performances at SA champs highlight depth of athletics talent Sport
  3. AB de Villiers leads SA Legends hoping for laughs and some wins Cricket
  4. Sundowns coach Cardoso turns attention to league after securing Champions ... Soccer
  5. Soshanguve’s Giant Stadium to be renamed in honour of Amos Mkhari Soccer

Latest Videos

North Korea confirms it deployed troops to Russia for first time
How has North Korea helped Russia in Ukraine war?