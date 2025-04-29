Sport

Bold prediction: Lerena, Mchunu, Mbenge to get KOs in blockbuster bouts

South Africans will celebrate Workers’ Day in style in big international tournament, says ex-champ Alex Mchunu

29 April 2025
Kevin Lerena and Serhiy Radchenko during the Reckoning press conference at Moonshine, Times Square on April 28 2025 in Pretoria.
Image: James Gradidge

Kevin Lerena, Thabiso Mchunu and Thulani Mbenge will celebrate Workers' Day with knockout wins in their international boxing matches at Time Square Casino's Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on Thursday night.

The bold prediction was made by retired KwaZulu-Natal heavyweight champion Alex Mchunu, who remains unheralded as a boxing trainer despite uncovering hidden talent in KwaXimba in Cato Ridge.

Among those he has groomed are his sons Thabiso and Thabo Mchunu, Ntethelelo Magcaba (KwaZulu-Natal and ABU Sadc junior bantamweight), Andile Mntungwa (WBF super middleweight) and Nomvelo Magcaba, who has established herself as a top promoter.

Lerena will put his WBC bridgerweight belt on the line against Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko, while Mchunu will welcome Congolese Amador Kalonji over eight rounds. Mbenge's dance partner will be Namibian Emmanuel Mungadjela in a welterweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena vs Serhiy Radchenko press conference. - SuperSport

The matches will form part of Legacy Boxing Promotions' maiden tournament that will be the first for promoter Dewald Mostert.

“I went through the record of Kevin's opponent, scrutinised it and checked the quality of the opponents he defeated, but mostly those who defeated him,” Alex Mchunu said.

“I recognised [former two-time WBO cruiserweight champ] Krzysztof Glowacki, Michael Cieslak [who lost to Ilunga Makabu for the WBC belt and Lawrence Okolie for the WBO title] and Artur Szpilka [who had losses to Deontay Wilder and Derick Chisora].

“I got an impression he's a brave boy and that could be his undoing because Kevin has a big heart and is a smart finisher when he has hurt you, hence I predict a knockout win because Kevin is going to hurt him.”

On Mbenge's bout, Mchunu said: “Thulani is a boxer who you can put your last cent on. If he had grown up in KwaZulu-Natal, I was going to say insizwa [one with behaviours that signify and validate maleness and involves being recognised in particular ways by other men].”

About his son Thabiso Mchunu, who his father guided through the amateurs and to victory for the South African cruiserweight title in his fourth fight in 2008, Mchunu said: “Thabiso can be a world champ.

“When speaking to him two weeks ago, I made an example of Thulani Malinga and Jacob Matlala, who went through tough times but soldiered on to become true legends of the game. Thabiso must have no doubt about his capabilities. He is intelligent and I trust him a lot.”

Lerena, Mbenge and Mchunu are trained by Peter, George and Sean Smith, sons of former South African light-heavyweight champ Kosie Smith.

There will be three more fights and action will begin at 7pm.

