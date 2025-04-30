Blast from the past: Star-studded Boks bash the Scots
Today in SA sport history: April 30
30 April 2025 - 04:25
1960 — The Springboks host Scotland for the first time and beat the visitors 18-10 in a one-off Test in Port Elizabeth. The Boks, studded with stars like Doug Hopwood, Dave Stewart and John Gainsford, ran in four tries to two (tries were three points back then)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.