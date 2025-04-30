Sport

Blast from the past: Star-studded Boks bash the Scots

Today in SA sport history: April 30

30 April 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1960 — The Springboks host Scotland for the first time and beat the visitors 18-10 in a one-off Test in Port Elizabeth. The Boks, studded with stars like Doug Hopwood, Dave Stewart and John Gainsford, ran in four tries to two (tries were three points back then)...

