Sport

Blast from the past: SA men’s 4x100m team win (fool’s) gold in Poland

Today in SA sport history: May 2

02 May 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — Johannesburg-born Bill Perry becomes the first South African to win an FA Cup final and he scores the winning goal in optional time to secure a 4-3 victory for Blackpool over Bolton Wanderers at Wembley. Blackpool had trailed 3-1 at one stage. Perry, whose goal was assisted by Stanley Matthews, had helped his team reach the FA Cup final two years earlier, but they had lost 2-0 to Newcastle...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns brush aside Bay on huge night in title race, as Pirates slip Soccer
  2. Four key players who guided Liverpool to their second Premier League title Soccer
  3. Sharks eye third place in URC Rugby
  4. Pirates’ title challenge severely dented with defeat to Sekhukhune in Orlando Soccer
  5. Yamal takes the plaudits after inspiring Barca comeback against Inter Soccer

Latest Videos

2025 Renault Duster media launch
South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS