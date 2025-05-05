Sport

Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event

Today in SA sport history: May 5

05 May 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1974 — Kaizer Motaung scores three goals as Kaizer Chiefs wallop Durban All Blacks 10-0 in a National Professional Soccer League match at the Alexandra stadium...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana go down to Malawi in first leg of Chan qualifier Soccer
  2. Riveiro on why he fielded six young players in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: SA men’s 4x100m team win (fool’s) gold in Poland Sport
  4. IN PICS | Kevin Lerena rewrites history books with knockout win over Radchenko Sport
  5. Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada serving provisional suspension for use of ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
Highlights: Junior Springboks vs Argentina U20 in Gqeberha