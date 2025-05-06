Sport

Blast from the past: Kirsten and Dippenaar shine against West Indies

Today in SA sport history: May 6

06 May 2025 - 04:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc event and countryman Jon Ekerold the 350cc race at the German motorcycle grand prix at Hockenheimring. It was Ekerold’s first win on the GP circuit...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Riveiro on why he fielded six young players in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs Soccer
  2. Computicket’s system crashes as fans battle to buy derby cup final tickets Soccer
  3. Bafana go down to Malawi in first leg of Chan qualifier Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Simbine dazzles at Doha Diamond League event Sport
  5. ‘Don’t provoke me’: Nabi reacts angrily, asked if he is still right coach for ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Celebrities hit the Met Gala carpet in Black dandy style | REUTERS
Highlights: Junior Springboks vs Argentina U20 in Gqeberha