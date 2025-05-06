Blast from the past: Kirsten and Dippenaar shine against West Indies
Today in SA sport history: May 6
06 May 2025 - 04:25
1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc event and countryman Jon Ekerold the 350cc race at the German motorcycle grand prix at Hockenheimring. It was Ekerold’s first win on the GP circuit...
